What's Going On With Vida Global Stock Friday?

The decline comes during a volatile week for the newly public company, which closed its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday.

Post-IPO Momentum And $15 Million AI Liftoff

The company’s Class A common stock originally began trading on the NYSE American LLC and NYSE Texas, Inc. on May 15. On Monday, the Austin, Texas-based company officially disclosed the closing of its $15 million IPO, offering an aggregate of 3,750,000 shares at a public offering price of $4 per share.

Vida Global operates a cloud-based AI agent operating system, allowing enterprises to build and manage omnichannel AI agents. This strategic positioning in the AI sector initially fueled bullish sentiment, aided by a broader market lift from major indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 earlier in the week.

Tokenized Equity Listing Expands Global Reach

On Thursday, the company generated massive trading volume after announcing the listing of its tokenized equity (VIDAx) on Payward’s xStocks framework, accessible via the Kraken platform.

Lyle Pratt, Founder and CEO of Vida, stated, “Our listing on the xStocks platform through Kraken opens a meaningful new channel to international investors who are increasingly engaging with U.S. equities through digital assets. We believe when combined with our NYSE American and NYSE Texas listings, Vida’s tokenized equity access presents a strong foundation for building a truly global investor base.”

Price Action: VIDA stock is trading at $4.29, down 12.98% during Friday’s premarket session, according to Benzinga Pro.

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