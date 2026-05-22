What's Going On With Micron Stock Friday?

Nasdaq futures are up 0.14% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.17%.
Samsung Averts Massive Strike
Earlier in the week, fears of a strike that could potentially reduce global memory output had propped up prices. The resolution led investors to pare gains in U.S. memory peers like Micron on Friday.
Sector-Wide Profit-Taking Ensues
The resolution of the supply threat triggered valuation concerns and profit-taking. Traders are locking in gains following Thursday’s rally, where investors poured into AI-linked semiconductor stocks.
Despite Friday’s dip, Micron’s long-term position in the broader AI infrastructure trade remains tied to high-performance memory.
Micron Technology Technical Levels To Watch
The bigger-picture trend remains firmly bullish: MU is up 703.65% over the past 12 months and is trading 14.6% above its 20-day SMA ($656.03), 46.7% above its 50-day SMA ($512.10), and 135.3% above its 200-day SMA ($319.34).
The moving-average structure still favors bulls, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that occurred in June 2025.
Zooming out, MU’s last major swing high and 52-week high both came in May, so the current setup is essentially a test of whether that May peak zone becomes a ceiling or a launchpad after consolidation.
Micron Technology Stock Price Movement Today
MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were down 1.98% at $747.00 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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