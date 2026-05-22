What's Going On With Nokia Stock Friday?

AI Networking Innovation Lab Launch

On Thursday, the company launched AI Networking Innovation lab. The new facility is aimed at accelerating co-innovation with AI and cloud partners and advancing next-generation networking solutions for AI infrastructure.

The lab will act as a collaboration hub focused on developing advanced AI networking technologies, architectures, and ecosystems with multiple partners to help shape future data center networking.

Progress On Broadband Device Deployments

On Monday, the company disclosed progress on the regulatory front that can help keep U.S. broadband device deployments moving without disruption.

Nokia says it has secured FCC approval for its in-home broadband devices, a step that supports “uninterrupted deployments across the U.S.”

The company expects to keep customer rollouts on track by clearing a key regulatory requirement for this device category.

What Is Driving Nokia Stock Higher Today?

With the stock sitting near its 52-week high zone, incremental buying pressure in premarket can matter more than usual because it puts breakout levels back in play.

Traders are also reacting to a chart that remains firmly bullish on longer timeframes, even as some momentum gauges suggest the latest leg higher is cooling.

Nokia Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY)

: 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.62 Billion (Up from $5.15 Billion YoY)

: $5.62 Billion (Up from $5.15 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 87.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $10.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (Forecast $15.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Buy (Forecast $15.00) (April 27) Morgan Stanley : Initiated with Overweight (Forecast $8.00) (February 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (Forecast $8.00) (February 9) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises forecast to $8.00) (December 1, 2025)

Nokia’s Weight in Key ETFs: What Investors Should Know

Significance: Because NOK carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Nokia Stock Price Movement in Premarket Trading

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares were up 2.82% at $14.58 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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