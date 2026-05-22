The company said the project will be funded through customer prepayments, including 12 months of advance service fees, and project-level financing expected to close in June 2026.

CEO Sam Tabar said the deal highlights strong global demand for high-performance AI infrastructure and expands WhiteFiber's cloud footprint into Europe.

WhiteFiber Technical Outlook

WYFI is still in a clear longer-term uptrend, up 82.18% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading 45.3% above its 20-day SMA, 81.9% above its 50-day SMA, and 77.9% above its 100-day SMA. That kind of separation often signals strong trend control, but it can also mean the chart is more vulnerable to sharp pullbacks if momentum cools.

The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, a bullish alignment that typically shows the intermediate trend is still pointed higher. From a timing perspective, the stock's most recent swing low formed in March and the most recent swing high printed in May, framing the current range traders are watching.

For momentum, MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD stays above its signal line, it suggests buyers are regaining control even if price can still chop around near resistance.

Key Resistance : $37.00 — a round-number area that's close enough to act as the next "prove it" level if the rebound extends

: $37.00 — a round-number area that's close enough to act as the next "prove it" level if the rebound extends Key Support: $26.00 — a nearby floor where buyers previously stepped in, and a level that would matter if the stock gives back part of its recent run

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $32.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Neutral (Raises forecast to $27.00) (May 15)

: Neutral (Raises forecast to $27.00) (May 15) Needham : Buy (Raises forecast to $38.00) (May 15)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $38.00) (May 15) BTIG: Buy (Raises forecast to $35.00) (May 14)

WhiteFiber Price Action

WYFI Price Action: Whitefiber shares were up 6.60% at $31.50 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock