IMAX Shares Pop On Reports It's Exploring A Sale

The review comes as premium large-format theaters continue to take a bigger slice of moviegoing demand.

The Wall Street Journal reported that premium screens, including IMAX, represented 16% of U.S. and Canadian ticket sales through early April, up from 13% during the same period in 2021, while IMAX said its domestic box-office share rose to 5.2% last year from 3.2% in 2019.

Growing Momentum

The company's recent momentum gives potential buyers a clearer growth story.

IMAX said it delivered its strongest year ever in 2025, with record global box office and market share, 166 new or upgraded theater-system signings and 160 installations.

IMAX has also been broadening its appeal beyond traditional Hollywood releases, including live events, music, gaming and sports, which the company says can help drive more use of its theater network throughout the year.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is also leaning further into theatrical event releases, with "Narnia: The Magician's Nephew" set for an IMAX-first release in February 2027 before hitting Netflix in April.

IMAX’s premium positioning, expanding slate of event-driven content and growing box-office share could make it an attractive target for a larger media or entertainment company looking to own more of the theatrical experience.

IMAX Price Action: IMAX shares were up 12.16% at $38 during after-hours trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.



