Roblox Stock Edges Higher Thursday: What's Driving The Move?

Roblox shares are advancing steadily. What’s pushing RBLX stock higher?

What Roblox's $3 Billion Buyback Means for Long-Term Investors

After Tuesday's close, Roblox's board authorized up to $3 billion in common stock repurchases with no fixed expiration date, and management said it currently intends to buy back up to $1 billion over the next year. CFO Naveen Chopra framed the move as a way to reduce dilution while still investing for growth, pointing to balance-sheet strength and free cash flow.

With $6.2 billion in total cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of March 31, and cash up $1.7 billion over the past year, the buyback is landing as a confidence signal after the company guided for second-quarter adjusted revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion versus a $1.83 billion Street consensus.

Roblox's buyback narrative is also trying to stabilize sentiment after management cut fiscal 2026 adjusted revenue guidance to $7.33 billion-$7.6 billion from $8.28 billion-$8.55 billion, even as daily active users rose 35% to 132 million and bookings climbed 43% to $1.7 billion.

Roblox Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

Even with Thursday's bounce, the longer-term trend is still pointed down: the stock is trading 2.4% below its 20-day SMA ($47.62), 13.1% below its 50-day SMA ($53.53), and 48% below its 200-day SMA ($89.46). That stack of moving averages overhead often turns rallies into "sell-into-strength" tests until price can reclaim at least the short-term averages.

Momentum is improving on MACD: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it often means buyers are starting to win more of the day-to-day battle even if the bigger trend hasn't fully flipped.

The crossover picture still leans bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the death cross that formed in December 2025 (50-day below 200-day). With the stock still close to its May swing low and not far from the 52-week low zone, bulls typically want to see higher lows form before treating strength as more than a rebound.

Key Support: $40.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, sitting just above the 52-week low zone

Roblox Stock Edges Higher Thursday Afternoon

RBLX Stock Price Activity: Roblox shares were up 1.00% at $46.25 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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