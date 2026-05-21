Why HCW Biologics Stock Is Surging On Thursday?

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm announced the pricing of a private placement offering to raise approximately $4 million. The company is issuing an aggregate of 2,846,975 units to a group of healthcare investors at a purchase price of $1.405 per unit.

Funding The Immunotherapeutic Pipeline

Management intends to deploy the net proceeds to advance its clinical pipeline. Specifically, the capital will fund clinical trials for HCW9302 and progress IND-enabling studies for its T-Cell Engager, HCW11-018b, and its second-generation immune checkpoint inhibitor, HCW11-040. The funds will also support general corporate purposes and settle outstanding debts.

The capital raise provides critical liquidity; the company held cash and equivalents of $1.23 million, down from $1.95 million a year ago.

The announcement halted a two-day slide where retail investors locked in profits following a massive 262% surge driven by strong first quarter financial results and an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Trimmune.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For HCWB

HCWB is in a stretched momentum phase: RSI is 84.05, signaling the move is overbought and vulnerable to pullbacks, even if the trend remains up.

Price is also extremely extended versus its short-term trend gauges, trading about 350% above the 20-day SMA (61 cents) and about 424% above the 50-day SMA (52 cents). It's still only about 28% above the 200-day SMA ($2.13), making that longer-term average a key "line in the sand" if the stock starts to mean-revert.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA (bearish longer-term backdrop).

On the timeline, the stock logged a swing high in March, a swing low in April, and also tagged its 52-week low in April—so this year's rebound is happening after a deep drawdown.

Key Resistance : $2.98 — near the 200-day EMA, a common area where extended rallies can stall

: $2.98 — near the 200-day EMA, a common area where extended rallies can stall Key Support: $2.13 — aligned with the 200-day SMA, a key longer-term trend reference

Price Action

HCW Biologics shares were up 4.94% at $2.55 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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