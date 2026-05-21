Destiny Tech100 Stock Soars After SpaceX's Nasdaq IPO Filing

Destiny Tech100 shares are powering higher. What’s behind DXYZ gains?

The surge comes after SpaceX filed for what could become the largest Nasdaq IPO in history, with plans to raise up to $75 billion at a potential valuation approaching $2 trillion. With 14.5% of Destiny’s portfolio tied to SpaceX, the filing instantly turned the fund into a high‑beta proxy for Elon Musk's rocket, satellite and AI empire.

Musk's Control Is Locked In

The filing confirms that Musk will retain overwhelming control through a super‑voting share structure, Bloomberg reported. He is also eligible for up to 1 billion shares if he hits certain milestones, including establishing a human settlement on Mars with at least one million inhabitants.

What It Means For Destiny

For Destiny, the SpaceX filing is a seismic event. The fund's 14.5% exposure to SpaceX means its net asset value is directly tied to how the market receives the IPO. A successful listing would validate private‑market valuations and potentially lift the perceived worth of other late‑stage companies in Destiny’s portfolio.

Destiny’s Trend Is Strong And Stretched

The near-term tension is momentum. MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, a classic sign that upside pressure is cooling versus the prior surge. That doesn't automatically mean "trend break," but it does mean the stock needs fresh fuel, like a continuing IPO drumbeat or another risk-on wave to keep buyers in control.

Resistance Is A Story, Not A Number

The longer-term structure still leans bullish, supported by a golden cross in May (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) and a breakout above resistance in May that carried into a 52-week high that same month. But the market has already shown it can get selective near prior peaks, exactly where traders start asking whether the next leg is justified or just crowded.

Key Resistance: $71.00 — a round-number area just below the $71.24 52-week high where prior upside momentum previously stalled

DXYZ Shares Are Skyrocketing

DXYZ Price Action: Destiny Tech100 shares were up 20.27% at $58.45 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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