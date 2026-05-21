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large NIO store sign and Chinese brand name. NIO is a Chinese EV company
May 21, 2026 2:42 PM 2 min read

NIO Shares Flat Despite Strong Q1 Revenue Beat: What Investors Need To Know

What Catalyzed NIO’s Strong Revenue Growth?

NIO posted quarterly revenue of 25.53 billion yuan ($3.701 billion), up 112.2% year over year and above the $3.550 billion Street estimate, while adjusted earnings improved to 0.02 yuan per ADS versus a loss of 3.01 yuan per ADS a year earlier.

Vehicle deliveries were 83,465 units (up 98.3% year over year), and gross margin expanded to 19.0% from 7.6% as vehicle margin rose to 18.8%.

Critical Technical Levels for NIO Stock

From a trend perspective, NIO is trying to stabilize after a rough 12 months (down 42.51%), and it's now trading 7.7% below both its 20-day and 50-day SMAs—levels that often act as overhead supply after a bounce attempt. At the same time, the stock is 2.6% above its 100-day SMA, but still 3.5% below its 200-day SMA, keeping the longer-term recovery "in progress" rather than confirmed.

The bigger-picture constructive signal is the golden cross that occurred in April (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA), which typically points to improving intermediate trend structure. However, MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative—plain-English translation: momentum is cooling versus its recent baseline, and bulls usually want to see that relationship flip back in their favor to sustain upside follow-through.

  • Key Support: $5.00 — a nearby round-number level that can act as a pivot if sellers press the stock back toward prior demand zones

NIO Stock Price Movement on Thursday

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were up 1.07% at $5.65 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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