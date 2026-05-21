Why MetaVia Stock Is Falling On Thursday?

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA) stock is trading lower on Thursday, presenting a sharp reversal from its recent momentum.

Profit-Taking Halts The Massive Weekly Rally

The primary driver behind Thursday’s decline is widespread profit-taking. MetaVia stock experienced a 175% surge in the week, closing at $2.89 on Wednesday.

Peer-Reviewed Research Validates Vanoglipel

On Wednesday, MetaVia published new preclinical research in the journal Biomolecules & Therapeutics. The study, titled “A Novel Anti-Fibrotic Role of G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 in Hepatic Stellate Cells,” demonstrated that GPR119 agonists reduce liver fibrosis and suppress key pathways that develop liver scar tissue.

CEO Highlights Consistency With Phase 2a Data

The published findings independently validate MetaVia's clinical pipeline. In the announcement, Hyung Heon Kim, President and CEO of MetaVia, stated, “In the trial, patients treated with vanoglipel demonstrated statistically significant reductions in ALT levels, and the serum fibrosis marker TIMP1, along with a positive trend in liver fibrosis as measured by VCTE (-10.2% from the baseline vs. +10.1% for placebo) after 16-week treatment.”

Clinical Pipeline Targets Cardiometabolic Diseases

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biotechnology company continues to focus on cardiometabolic treatments. Alongside vanoglipel for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), MetaVia is also developing DA-1726, a dual agonist targeting obesity.

Critical Levels To Watch for MetaVia (MTVA) Stock

From a trend perspective, MTVA is trading 80.8% above the 20-day SMA ($1.44), 83.8% above the 50-day SMA ($1.41), and just 3% above the 100-day SMA ($2.52).

The bigger picture remains damaged, though, with shares still trading 55.6% below the 200-day SMA ($5.85), which is consistent with the stock's 12-month slide of 73.01%.

Momentum is the key tell right now: RSI is at 80.57.

Key Resistance : $2.85

: $2.85 Key Support: $2.52

MTVA Stock Price Activity: MetaVia shares were down 3.63% at $2.78 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: TIMS13 on Shutterstock.com