Eli Lilly's Triple Hormone Obesity Drug Shows Significant Weight Loss

The study evaluated retatrutide, a triple hormone receptor agonist targeting GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon pathways, in adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related condition, excluding diabetes patients.

Higher Doses Produced Greater Weight Loss

Lilly said patients receiving the 12 mg dose lost an average of 70.3 pounds, or 28.3% of body weight, while those taking the 9 mg dose lost 64.4 pounds, or 25.9%.

Participants on the 4 mg dose lost an average of 47.2 pounds, equivalent to 19% body weight reduction.

The company said all doses met the study's primary and key secondary endpoints.

According to the results, 65.3% of participants taking the 12 mg dose achieved a body mass index below 30, which falls outside the obesity category.

Lilly added that 37.5% of participants who began the trial with class 3 obesity, defined as a BMI of 40 or higher, also moved below the obesity threshold.

Extension Study Showed Continued Weight Reduction

In a blinded extension involving participants with a BMI of at least 35, patients continuing treatment with the 12 mg dose through 104 weeks lost an average of 85 pounds, or 30.3% of body weight.

For the treatment regimen estimand, Lilly reported body weight reductions at 80 weeks of 17.6% for the 4 mg dose, 23.7% for the 9 mg dose, and 25% for the 12 mg dose, compared with 3.9% for placebo.

At 104 weeks, weight reduction reached 25.7% for the 4 mg-to-maximum tolerated dose group, 28.7% for the 9 mg-to-maximum tolerated dose group, and 29.9% for the 12 mg-to-maximum tolerated dose group.

Eli Lilly To Present More Data Later This Year

Lilly also said retatrutide improved several cardiovascular risk markers, including waist circumference, triglycerides, systolic blood pressure, and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein levels.

The company plans to present additional TRIUMPH-1 data at the upcoming American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions.

Lilly also expects to release further results later this year from TRIUMPH-2 and TRIUMPH-3, which are studying retatrutide in patients with Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, respectively.

LLY Stock Price Activity: Eli Lilly shares were up 2.16% at $1040.84 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock