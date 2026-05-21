AST SpaceMobile Stock Is Climbing Today: What's Going On?

AST SpaceMobile shares are climbing with conviction. Why is ASTS stock surging?

Momentum Pushes AST Higher

The broader tape is steady rather than explosive. Communication Services is up 0.44%, six sectors are in the green while five are slipping, and the advance to decline ratio sits near 1.2. Small caps are firmer with the Russell 2000 up 0.68%. That combination often keeps high‑beta growth names supported even when the market is not in full risk‑on mode.

The company's May 11 guidance update adds another layer of confidence. AST said it is on track to reach full year 2026 revenue of $150 million to $200 million, driven largely by mobile network partners and the U.S. Government. First-quarter revenue came in at $14.7 million.

The Trend Is The Story

AST has been one of the strongest performers in the market, up 294.42% over the past twelve months. The stock continues to stretch away from its key moving averages, trading about 23.4% above the 20 day SMA and 25% above the 200 day SMA. That kind of distance signals strong trend control by buyers, but it also raises the stakes. When a stock is this extended, even a mild cooldown can turn into a sharper pullback if traders decide to lock in gains at the same time.

The moving average structure shows a mixed but improving picture. The 20 day SMA is still below the 50 day SMA, which is a short term bearish crossover, but the 50 day SMA remains above the 200 day SMA after the golden cross in June 2025. That keeps the longer term trend pointed higher even if the near term path is choppy.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching

The map is clean and likely to be self fulfilling as traders crowd the same levels.

Resistance at $98.50 : This is the nearby ceiling where fast runs often pause as traders take profits.

: This is the nearby ceiling where fast runs often pause as traders take profits. Support at $84: This is the first meaningful dip buying zone and sits close to the 50 day SMA area at $83.66.

ASTS Shares Are Rising

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 3.23% at $92.47 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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