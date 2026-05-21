IBM Launches America's First Quantum Foundry

This company said that the initiative is expected to enhance the U.S.’s global leadership in quantum technology and boost domestic manufacturing capabilities.

As per the deal, IBM and the U.S. Department of Commerce have signed a Letter of Intent to create a new company, Anderon. The new company will focus on quantum wafer production.

This venture is backed by a $1 billion investment in CHIPS Act incentives from the government.

Alongside this, IBM will invest $1 billion in cash into Anderon, while also contributing key intellectual property, assets, and specialized talent.

Based in Albany, New York, Anderon will operate as an independent company and serve as an advanced 300mm quantum wafer foundry.

The initiative is intended to strengthen U.S. leadership in the emerging quantum computing industry, which is projected to create up to $850 billion in economic value by 2040.

AI-Powered Security Offering Expansion

This week, IBM announced the latest expansion of its enterprise security program, which includes partnerships aimed at enhancing defenses against AI-driven cyber threats.

The announcement highlights its commitment to bolstering security measures in response to the growing threat of AI-powered attacks. The company is collaborating with Anthropic as part of Project Glasswing, focusing on protecting critical software infrastructure and sharing findings with the broader community.

IBM Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Support Levels

The stock’s current price of $238.20 is 5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $226.25, indicating a bullish short-term trend. However, the 50-day SMA at $237.73 is just slightly above the current price, suggesting potential resistance in the near term.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing and momentum is improving compared to the previous downswing. This suggests a potential for further upward movement if the stock can maintain its current trajectory.

Key Resistance : $258.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, tied to a round-number area.

: $258.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, tied to a round-number area. Key Support: $233.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, indicating potential buying interest.

IBM Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

International Business Machines Corporation is slated to provide its next financial update on July 22, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 302 cents (Up from 280 cents)

: 302 cents (Up from 280 cents) Revenue Estimate : $17.85 Billion (Up from $16.98 Billion)

: $17.85 Billion (Up from $16.98 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 19.9x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $286.67. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Outperform (Lowers Target to $300.00) (May 6)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $300.00) (May 6) Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $320.00) (May 6)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $320.00) (May 6) HSBC: Upgraded to Hold (Raises Target to $231.00) (April 28)

Top ETFs Holding IBM Stock

Significance: Because IBM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

IBM Price Action: IBM shares were up 8.92% at $245.06 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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