What's Going On With FuelCell Energy Stock Thursday?

FuelCell Energy Names John Livingston To Board

John Livingston, who brings over 25 years of experience in strategy, technology, and cybersecurity, was appointed to the board effective May 19, 2026.

His expertise aligns with FuelCell’s mission of providing resilient power solutions, particularly as demand for clean energy continues to grow.

FCEL Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Above Key Averages

FuelCell Energy has shown remarkable performance over the past year, with a staggering 487.70% increase.

The stock continues to trade well above its key short- and long-term moving averages, signaling strong upward momentum.

The MACD indicator is above its signal line, suggesting downside pressure is easing and supporting the current bullish momentum. This suggests the stock may continue to move higher as momentum builds.

FCEL Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

FuelCell Energy will provide its next financial update on June 8, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 47 cents (Up from $-1.79)

: Loss of 47 cents (Up from $-1.79) Revenue Estimate: $41.57 million (Up from $37.41 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $9.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Underweight (Lowers forecast to $6.00) (March 10)

: Underweight (Lowers forecast to $6.00) (March 10) Canaccord Genuity : Hold (Maintains forecast to $12.00) (December 19, 2025)

: Hold (Maintains forecast to $12.00) (December 19, 2025) UBS: Neutral (Raises forecast to $7.25) (September 17, 2025)

FuelCell Energy ETF Exposure: Hydrogen Funds With Large Weightings

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR): 4.28% Weight

(NASDAQ:HYDR): 4.28% Weight Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSE:HDRO): 6.56% Weight

Significance: Because FCEL carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

FCEL Stock Price Activity: FuelCell Energy shares were up 25.67% at $25.41 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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