Why Is Rocket Lab Stock Under Pressure?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares fell on Thursday as traders weighed dilution concerns following the company's filing to offer up to $3 billion of common stock.

Rocket Lab Files $3 Billion Stock Offering

Late Wednesday, Rocket Lab filed a prospectus supplement for an equity distribution agreement allowing the company to offer and sell up to $3 billion of common stock over time.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds for future growth initiatives, including potential acquisitions, as well as general corporate and working capital purposes.

Capital Needs Remain In Focus

Rocket Lab builds rockets and spacecraft for civil, defense, and commercial customers, including its Electron and Neutron launch vehicles.

The company's capital-intensive business model makes financing announcements especially sensitive after the stock's recent rally.

Rocket Lab said it had more than $2 billion in total liquidity as of March 31, including about $1.21 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

SpaceX IPO Adds Industry Spotlight

The financing update also comes as Rocket Lab's main competitor, SpaceX, filed for its long-awaited IPO and could seek a valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion, in what may become the largest public offering ever.

The Elon Musk-led company reported $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025 and a $4.9 billion loss. Starlink generated $11.4 billion in revenue, while SpaceX's launch business contributed $4 billion, and xAI added $3.2 billion.

SpaceX said Musk will retain 85.1% combined voting power after the IPO. The filing also highlighted asteroid mining plans and major NASA and U.S. Space Force contracts.

RKLB Technical Outlook: Momentum, RSI And Key Levels

The stock has shown remarkable performance over the past year, with a 12-month gain of 433.49%.

Currently, Rocket Lab's price is significantly above its moving averages, with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $100.02, indicating a bullish trend.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.21, indicating the stock is in overbought territory and could pull back.

The 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) is at $106.68, and the stock is trading approximately 17.5% below it, suggesting potential resistance.

Key Resistance : $138.38 — This level represents the 52-week high and acts as a psychological barrier for traders.

: $138.38 — This level represents the 52-week high and acts as a psychological barrier for traders. Key Support: $100.02 — The 20-day SMA serves as a critical support level, and a drop below this could signal a shift in momentum.

Rocket Lab Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Rocket Lab will provide its next financial update on August 6, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 8 cents (Up from Loss of 13 cents)

: Loss of 8 cents (Up from Loss of 13 cents) Revenue Estimate: $230.16 million (Up from $144.50 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $70.30. Recent analyst moves include:

BTIG : Hold (May 12)

: Hold (May 12) Deutsche Bank : Buy (Raises Target to $120.00) (May 12)

: Buy (Raises Target to $120.00) (May 12) Needham: Buy (Raises Target to $120.00) (May 11)

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were down 4.17% at $128.68 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $138.38, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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