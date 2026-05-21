Why Is Auddia Stock Gaining Thursday?

Auddia offers an AI platform for audio identification and classification.

The platform has seen over 100,000 plays of its artists’ songs since launch, indicating robust engagement and demand from both artists and labels, which is contributing positively to the stock’s movement.

Strong early traction reflects a growing interest in the service, which aims to deliver guaranteed artist exposure within AM/FM streaming feeds.

Auddia Stock Jumps On Discovr Radio Early Traction

The surge in Auddia’s stock price comes after the company highlighted impressive metrics for Discovr Radio, including a 44% clickthrough rate on artist profiles and a 30% conversion rate from free to paid customers.

These figures suggest that the platform is resonating well with users, validating the company’s strategy to enhance artist promotion through its technology.

Merger Filing Adds To Investor Focus

The company said McCarthy Finney will manage four AI-focused businesses — LT350, Influence Healthcare, Voyex, and Auddia — through its shared AI operating platform, MF-OS.

Auddia added that a previously completed $12 million financing is expected to satisfy the merger’s cash-at-closing requirement. The filing also includes a third-party fairness opinion and financial projections for McCarthy Finney.

“Discovr Radio is performing the way we hoped—both as a discovery engine for listeners and as a measurable, accountable promotion channel for artists and labels,” said Jeff Thramann, CEO of Auddia.

“Crossing 100,000 plays and approaching 1,000 customer accounts in our first months tells us we’ve built something the market has been needing. We’re now focused on continuing to scale weekly onboarding in lockstep with Faidr’s user growth.”

Auddia Price Action

AUUD Stock Price Activity: Auddia stock was up 20.71% at $1.685 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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