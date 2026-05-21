Why Is MP Materials Stock Surging On Thursday?

MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) stock is surging on Thursday after a high-conviction insider purchase from COO Michael Rosenthal.

On Wednesday, Rosenthal purchased 17,000 shares for $56.62 each, totaling $962,540. Investors frequently view such sizable executive buying as a strong signal that management believes the shares are undervalued.

DA Davidson Maintains Bullish $82 Forecast

Wall Street is matching this internal optimism. On Wednesday, DA Davidson‘s analysts maintained their buy rating, holding their price forecast steady at $82.

The rare earth producer reported strong first-quarter earnings on May 7. It beat revenue estimates by posting $90.65 million against the predicted $76.47 million.

Short Interest Declines As Volume Ramps

Adding fuel to the Thursday rally is a tightening short float. Short interest in MP Materials decreased during the last reporting period, falling from 27.06 million to 26.83 million shares.

This leaves 16.39% of the company’s publicly available shares sold short. Based on the recent average volume of 5.97 million shares traded per day, it would take short sellers 4.49 days to close out their positions, creating a supportive backdrop for upward price action.

Production Execution Powers Growth Strategy

Founder, Chairman and CEO James Litinsky recently stated, "We advanced key growth initiatives, expanding operations at Independence and breaking ground on 10X, with scaled heavy rare earth separation commissioning activities set to begin imminently at Mountain Pass."

MP Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

MP is still in a longer-term uptrend on a 12-month view, but the near-term setup is choppier: it's trading below its 20-day SMA ($63.73) and just under its 200-day SMA ($63.11), while holding above the 50-day SMA ($59.04) and 100-day SMA ($59.89).

The moving-average structure is also sending mixed messages: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in March (a longer-term caution flag).

Key Resistance : $69.50

: $69.50 Key Support: $60

MP Stock Price Activity: MP Materials shares were up 8.51% at $61.31 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock