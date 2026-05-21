Why Core Scientific Stock Is Surging On Thursday?

Analyst Price Forecasts Extended

Mixed Earnings Mask Infrastructure Progress

The bullish sentiment follows Core Scientific's first-quarter financial report delivered after the closing bell on May 6. The company reported quarterly losses of 10 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a seven-cent loss.

However, quarterly revenue beat Street estimates, coming in at $115.24 million versus the projected $111.25 million, driven by a monumental jump in colocation revenue to $77.5 million—up from just $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Capital Readiness and Delivery Speed

First-quarter capital expenditures reached $389.2 million, with $129.9 million funded by CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) under existing colocation agreements.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For CORZ

The bigger-picture trend remains bullish: CORZ is trading above its 20-day SMA ($22.22), 50-day SMA ($19.24), 100-day SMA ($18.21), and 200-day SMA ($17.40), and it's up 123.01% over the last 12 months.

Price is also pressing into a crowded area near the top of the 52-week range — $10.40 low to $25.17 high, which can attract profit-taking and quick reversals.

CORZ Stock Price Activity: Core Scientific shares were up 5.57% at $24.47 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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