Why Is SanDisk Stock Surging On Thursday?

SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) are surging on Thursday. The momentum follows a wave of aggressive price-forecast hikes from Wall Street analysts.

On Tuesday, Citigroup reiterated its buy rating on SanDisk and raised its price forecast to $2,025. This follows a bullish trend from earlier in the month, including Bernstein lifting its forecast to $1,700 with an outperform rating on May 4.

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Share Buyback Program Anchors Investor Sentiment

The company’s capital allocation strategy further strengthens investor sentiment. Citi explicitly cited SanDisk’s $6 billion share repurchase program as a core driver for future equity value. As retail traders track the supply-side vulnerabilities of major competitors, SanDisk remains a primary beneficiary of the structural AI memory boom.

Critical Support and Resistance Levels for SNDK

The bigger picture remains bullish: SNDK is trading 14.2% above its 20-day SMA ($1283.15), 51% above its 50-day SMA ($970.13), 98.4% above its 100-day SMA ($738.31), and 231.5% above its 200-day SMA ($441.86).

Those gaps, plus the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA, point to a firmly established uptrend across timeframes.

SNDK Price Action: SanDisk shares were up 6.95% at $1377.00 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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