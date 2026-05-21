Spotify Bets On Remix Economy, Audiobooks And Ads Fuel Growth

Investor Day Takeaways

Spotify said it has already captured roughly 20% of the U.S. audiobook market, signaling early traction in its push beyond music.

The company also highlighted sustained engagement growth, noting that global streaming hours per subscriber rose 10% between 2021 and 2025.

On the subscriber front, Spotify said more than 3% of the global population now pays for its service, with penetration in Sweden nearing 50%.

Executives added that over 500 million users have streamed a video podcast, up nearly 50% year over year, underscoring momentum in its video and podcasting push.

Looking ahead, management reaffirmed long-term targets of 35%–40% gross margins and more than 20% operating margins by 2030, alongside its goal of reaching 1 billion subscribers.

Spotify Signs AI-Driven Licensing Deal with UMG

Separately, Spotify and Universal Music Group announced a new licensing agreement designed to enable fan-made covers and remixes of participating artists' catalogs.

The deal will support a forthcoming generative AI-powered tool that allows users to create licensed derivative works such as covers and remixes.

Spotify said the feature is intended to expand music discovery and unlock new monetization opportunities, while also providing additional revenue streams for artists and songwriters.

The tool will be offered as a paid add-on for Spotify Premium subscribers, adding a new incremental revenue layer for rights holders on top of existing streaming royalties.

Spotify Earnings Preview: July 2026 Estimates

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.33 (Up from Loss of 48 cents YoY)

: $3.33 (Up from Loss of 48 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.61 Billion (Up from $4.75 Billion YoY)

: $5.61 Billion (Up from $4.75 Billion YoY) Valuation: Forward P/E of 28.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $606.00. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $735.00) (April 30)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $735.00) (April 30) JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $600.00) (April 29)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $600.00) (April 29) Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Lowers Target to $720.00) (April 29)

SPOT ETF Exposure: Key Funds and Weightings

Significance: Because SPOT carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

SPOT Stock Price Activity: Spotify Technology shares were up 10.89% at $480.52 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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