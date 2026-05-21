Wolfpack Research Alleges XMAX Runs 'Malaysian Hustle'

XMAX shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why is XMAX stock retreating?

Fake Purchase Orders Discovered By Wolfpack Investigators

The report alleges the furniture company is promoting a fabricated pivot into artificial intelligence to justify massive shareholder dilution. Benzinga has reached out to XMAX for comment on the allegations.

According to the report, XMAX narrowly avoided a NASDAQ delisting in October 2024 by allegedly faking $4.6 million in stone slab purchase orders from five Malaysian suppliers. Wolfpack investigators visited the listed addresses of these suppliers and discovered that one location was actually a preschool, while others were residential properties, the report states.

The firm believes XMAX then washed these non-existent assets off its balance sheet by recording a fictitious $8 million sale to a mystery customer in Hong Kong.

AI Pivot Raises Financial Red Flags

Ultimately, Wolfpack warns that retail investors face potentially endless dilution. The company recently filed for a $1 billion shelf offering and has reportedly issued millions of shares to undisclosed foreign entities at staggering discounts of up to 50%.

XMAX Shares Drop Thursday Morning

XMAX Price Action: XMax shares traded lower on the report before bouncing back. The stock was up 2.33% at $8.34 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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