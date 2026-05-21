Wolfpack Research Alleges XMAX Runs 'Malaysian Hustle'

- XMAX shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why is XMAX stock retreating?
Fake Purchase Orders Discovered By Wolfpack Investigators
The report alleges the furniture company is promoting a fabricated pivot into artificial intelligence to justify massive shareholder dilution. Benzinga has reached out to XMAX for comment on the allegations.
According to the report, XMAX narrowly avoided a NASDAQ delisting in October 2024 by allegedly faking $4.6 million in stone slab purchase orders from five Malaysian suppliers. Wolfpack investigators visited the listed addresses of these suppliers and discovered that one location was actually a preschool, while others were residential properties, the report states.
The firm believes XMAX then washed these non-existent assets off its balance sheet by recording a fictitious $8 million sale to a mystery customer in Hong Kong.
AI Pivot Raises Financial Red Flags
Ultimately, Wolfpack warns that retail investors face potentially endless dilution. The company recently filed for a $1 billion shelf offering and has reportedly issued millions of shares to undisclosed foreign entities at staggering discounts of up to 50%.
XMAX Shares Drop Thursday Morning
XMAX Price Action: XMax shares traded lower on the report before bouncing back. The stock was up 2.33% at $8.34 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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