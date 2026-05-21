Ethos Technologies Shares Tumble As Bear Cave Takes Aim

Ethos Technologies stock is feeling bearish pressure. What’s weighing on LIFE shares?

Bear Cave Slams Ethos Business Moat

The report characterizes Ethos not as a disruptive technology firm, but rather as a “mediocre” lead-generation business with a narrow economic moat. Benzinga has reached out to Ethos Technologies for comment on the report.

According to public records obtained by The Bear Cave, Ethos faces numerous consumer complaints filed with state regulators. These complaints allege aggressive telemarketing harassment by third-party agents, the falsification of application documents and extreme difficulties for elderly customers attempting to access their cash surrender values.

Furthermore, the short seller highlights the company’s aggressive accounting practices, noting that Ethos recognizes both first-year and estimated renewal commissions entirely upfront.

Bear Cave Highlights Insider Selling

LIFE Shares Slide Thursday Morning

LIFE Price Action: Ethos Technologies shares were down 3.80% at $19.26 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock was well off its lows for the session at publication time.

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