What's Going On With Jayud Global Stock Thursday?

The trading volatility directly precedes the company's scheduled 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will take place on Friday.

Share Consolidation Proposed

According to the official notice issued on April 22, shareholders of record as of April 2 will vote on share consolidation and authorization.

The ordinary resolution seeks approval for a reverse stock split at a ratio ranging from 2-for-1 up to 250-for-1. The board intends to implement this measure to increase the per-share price.

Critical Levels To Watch for Jayud Global Logistics (JYD)

The stock is down 92.86% over the past 12 months, and it's still trading far below its major moving averages.

At the current level, JYD is trading 80.3% below its 20-day SMA, 75% below its 50-day SMA, 74.1% below its 100-day SMA, and 81.2% below its 200-day SMA—classic "overhead supply" conditions where rallies can run into sellers quickly.

Momentum is also stretched: the RSI is 27.14, which signals the selling has become oversold and the stock may be due for bounces even if the primary trend is still down.

RSI is a quick way to gauge whether a move has gotten too extended to the downside (oversold) or upside (overbought), and JYD slipped into oversold territory in May.

Key Resistance : $3.64 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a common "first sell zone" in downtrends

: $3.64 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a common "first sell zone" in downtrends Key Support: 88 cents — a near-term psychological level just above the 52-week low zone (47 cents)

JYD Stock Price Activity: Jayud Global Logistics shares were up 4.05% at 94 cents at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.