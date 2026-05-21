Urban Outfitters Edges Up On Q1 Beat As Comparable Sales Increase Across Brands

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) stock is edging up Thursday after the company reported first-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the market closed. Here’s a rundown of the report.

URBN stock is trading in a tight range. What’s the outlook for URBN shares?

Q1 Highlights

Urban reported earnings per share of $1.30, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16. In addition, it reported revenue of $1.48 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion and representing. 11.4% year-over-year increase.

Total Retail segment net sales increased 8.0%, while comparable Retail segment net sales rose 5.6%.

The company said the increase in comparable Retail segment net sales was driven by high single-digit growth in digital channel sales and mid single-digit growth in retail store sales.

Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 9.8% at FP Group, 9.3% at Urban Outfitters and 1.9% at Anthropologie.

Subscription segment net sales increased 34.5%, primarily driven by a 33.3% increase in average active subscribers compared to the prior-year quarter.

Wholesale segment net sales increased 24.8%, driven by a 26.2% increase in FP Group wholesale sales due to higher sales to specialty customers.

"We are pleased to report record first quarter sales and earnings driven by positive retail segment ‘comps’ at all brands and impressive double-digit growth in both our Wholesale and Subscription segments," said CEO Richard A. Hayne.

"Our customers remain engaged and are responding to compelling fashion trends, giving us confidence in URBN’s continued success," Hayne added.

As of April 30, total inventory increased 9.5% year-over-year to reflect higher sales levels and early receipts intended to reduce potential shipping delay risks tied to the Middle East conflict.

Urban also said it repurchased and retired 4.6 million shares for approximately $300 million during the quarter. As of April 30, 10 million shares remained available under the company's repurchase program.

Urban Shares Edge Higher

URBN Price Action: At the time of publication, Urban shares are trading 0.99% higher at $72.38, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.