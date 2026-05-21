Velo3D Shares Catch Tailwind From Historic SpaceX IPO Filing: What Investors Need To Know

Velo3D stock is showing exceptional strength. Why are VELO shares rallying?

SpaceX Files Historic Initial Public Offering Documents

After the closing bell on Wednesday evening, Elon Musk’s SpaceX filed for its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX. The highly anticipated IPO aims to raise about $75 billion at a valuation near $1.75 trillion.

The S-1 filing provided investors a detailed look into the company’s finances, revealing that it generated $18.7 billion in 2025 revenue while posting a $4.9 billion net loss.

The top line was largely driven by $11.4 billion from its Starlink satellite business. The document also highlighted aggressive expansion plans, including fulfilling massive U.S. government space programs and pursuing near-Earth asteroid mining operations.

Velo3D Stock Surges Alongside Advanced Manufacturing Partner

The ripple effect from Wednesday’s after-hours filing is sending shares of Velo3D higher Thursday morning. Velo3D serves as an advanced manufacturing partner for SpaceX, historically providing the 3D metal printing technology essential for fabricating complex aerospace components, such as Raptor engines.

With SpaceX preparing for a massive capital influx and outlining multibillion-dollar contracts with NASA and the U.S. Space Force, investors could be betting that Velo3D will see a surge in equipment and service demand as its most prominent client rapidly scales its operations.

Velo Stock Remains Extended Above Moving Averages

From a longer-term trend perspective, VELO is still extended above its major moving averages: it's trading 28.7% above the 20-day SMA ($15.51) and 102.3% above the 200-day SMA ($9.86), which keeps the bigger uptrend intact but can also invite pullbacks and "cooling off" phases.

The bullish structure is reinforced by the 20-day SMA staying above the 50-day SMA, plus the golden cross that occurred in January.

Momentum is best explained by MACD here: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing (in plain English, selling pressure is easing even if price is digesting gains).

One risk to watch is that the stock previously pushed into overbought RSI territory in May, which often lines up with choppier follow-through after a strong run.

Key Resistance: $21.50 — a nearby overhead area where rebounds can stall, sitting not far below the $23.84 52-week high zone

VELO Shares Surge Thursday Morning

VELO Price Action: Velo3D shares were up 5.13% at $19.46 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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