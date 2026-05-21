CleanSpark Shares Pause As Hedge Fund Boosts Stake

CleanSpark shares are trending higher. What’s pushing CLSK stock higher?

What’s Driving CleanSpark’s Stock Today?

CleanSpark is getting a sentiment tailwind from a single-holder signal: Situational Awareness boosted its stake value to $104.5 million from $16.6 million, while lifting portfolio weight to 0.76% from 0.3%. That kind of size-up often attracts fast-follow flows in high-beta miners when the broader market is soft.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For CLSK

From a longer-term trend view, CleanSpark is still in a constructive upswing: the stock is trading 17.1% above its 20-day SMA ($13.29) and 26.1% above its 200-day SMA ($12.34), which typically keeps dip-buyers engaged. It's also 37.4% above the 50-day SMA ($11.33) and 39.1% above the 100-day SMA ($11.18), showing price has stretched well above the intermediate trend.

Momentum is best framed through MACD here: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above the signal line, it often means sellers are losing control and the path of least resistance is starting to tilt higher.

The main "but" for longer-horizon trend followers is the February death cross, with the 50-day SMA still below the 200-day SMA, a reminder that the bigger-cycle trend only recently started repairing. That backdrop makes the May swing high an important reference area for resistance, while the March swing low is the key downside pivot if momentum fades.

Key Resistance : $23.61 — the 52-week high zone from October 2025, and a natural level where prior supply can reappear

: $23.61 — the 52-week high zone from October 2025, and a natural level where prior supply can reappear Key Support: $13.29 — near the 20-day SMA, a common first "trend support" area during pullbacks

How CleanSpark Is Transitioning Beyond Bitcoin Mining

CleanSpark Inc. is a data center developer that, until recently, focused exclusively on bitcoin mining. It provides scalable, energy-efficient digital infrastructure across the United States, and it reports results through a single segment tied to bitcoin mining.

That business mix is why the hedge-fund buying matters: the company is pitching a transition from pure mining toward AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, which can change how investors think about durability of cash flows. In its second quarter update, the company said it had more than 1.8 gigawatts of power, land and data centers, 585 megawatts of ERCOT-approved capacity and 18% year-over-year average monthly hashrate growth.

CLSK Buy Consensus As Analysts Raise Targets

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $19.40. Recent analyst moves include:

Macquarie : Outperform (Raises Target to $22.00) (May 13)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $22.00) (May 13) Keefe, Bruyette & Woods : Outperform (Raises Target to $16.00) (May 13)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $16.00) (May 13) BTIG: Buy (Maintains Target to $26.00) (May 12)

CLSK Stock Price Movement Thursday

CLSK Stock Price Activity: CleanSpark shares were trading 1.69% higher at $15.66 on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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