Sunshine Biopharma Stock Rallies On Canadian Approval For Generic Amoxicillin

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it received Canadian regulatory approval for generic amoxicillin.

SBFM stock is advancing steadily today. What’s ahead for SBFM stock?

Canadian Approval For Generic Amoxicillin

Sunshine Biopharma said its generic amoxicillin formulation was approved for the Canadian market as part of the company's expansion of its generic antibiotic portfolio.

The company said the product will be available in multiple dosage forms and strengths and is expected to be ready to ship to pharmacies in August 2026.

Amoxicillin is used to treat a range of bacterial infections, including ear infections, sinus infections, strep throat, pneumonia, bronchitis, urinary tract infections, skin and soft-tissue infections and dental infections.

Market Opportunity

According to the company, global amoxicillin sales revenue in 2025 was estimated to range between $4.9 billion and $5.9 billion and is projected to reach approximately $6.4 billion by 2031.

Sunshine said market growth is being driven by increasing bacterial infections worldwide, rising demand for affordable antibiotic treatments and broader adoption of amoxicillin in pediatric and adult care.

"We are proud to add Amoxicillin to our expanding portfolio of generic antibiotics," CEO Steve Slilaty said.

"This launch aligns with our mission to deliver essential medications at competitive prices while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance."

Sunshine Shares Jump

SBFM Price Action: At the time of publication, Sunshine shares are trading 51.73% higher at 55 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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