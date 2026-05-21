AEVEX Tops Q1 Revenue Estimates In Strong Inaugural Print

AEVEX shares are powering higher. Why is AVEX stock surging?

AEVEX Tops Q1 Revenue And Earnings

AEVEX reported first-quarter revenue of $216.69 million and EPS of 22 cents, topping estimates of $200.02 million and 16 cents, respectively, and it also issued full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $600 million to $620 million versus a $585.44 million estimate. Alongside the print, the company disclosed a $15.6 million U.S. Air Force contract tied to advanced unmanned aircraft mission capabilities and modular airborne system-integration work.

AEVEX also guided for full-year adjusted EBITDA of $88 million to $94.5 million, reinforcing that the revenue beat is translating into profitability expectations. Management pointed to "robust demand" in autonomous systems and mission software, with CEO Roger Wells highlighting AI-enabled autonomy solutions powered by CompassX in the company's product stack.

AVEX Stock Price Movement Thursday

AVEX Stock Price Activity: Aevex shares were up 5.63% at $27.75 during pre-market trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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