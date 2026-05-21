Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Financial chart with uptrend
May 21, 2026 9:25 AM 1 min read

AEVEX Tops Q1 Revenue Estimates In Strong Inaugural Print

AEVEX Tops Q1 Revenue And Earnings

AEVEX reported first-quarter revenue of $216.69 million and EPS of 22 cents, topping estimates of $200.02 million and 16 cents, respectively, and it also issued full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $600 million to $620 million versus a $585.44 million estimate. Alongside the print, the company disclosed a $15.6 million U.S. Air Force contract tied to advanced unmanned aircraft mission capabilities and modular airborne system-integration work.

AEVEX also guided for full-year adjusted EBITDA of $88 million to $94.5 million, reinforcing that the revenue beat is translating into profitability expectations. Management pointed to "robust demand" in autonomous systems and mission software, with CEO Roger Wells highlighting AI-enabled autonomy solutions powered by CompassX in the company's product stack.

AVEX Stock Price Movement Thursday

AVEX Stock Price Activity: Aevex shares were up 5.63% at $27.75 during pre-market trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved