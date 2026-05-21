QDAS is an AI-powered autonomous defense platform designed for drone warfare, counter-UAS operations, and border security.

The patent application covers a multi-layered architecture integrating quantum-sensor-based navigation, drone swarm coordination, aerial LIDAR pathfinding, and an interceptor drone defense system deployed from an amphibious autonomous ground vehicle.

Quantum Cyber System Designed For GPS-Denied Environments

The company said the QDAS platform was developed to address growing vulnerabilities tied to GPS-dependent military systems, particularly in contested environments where signal jamming and spoofing have become increasingly common.

At the center of the system is a Quantum Sensing Navigation Core mounted on a sentinel crewless aerial vehicle.

The setup combines a quantum magnetometer with a quantum inertial navigation unit to generate GPS-independent positioning, navigation, and timing data.

The architecture also includes a Two-Sentinel Continuous Coverage System, designed to maintain uninterrupted airborne coverage by rotating sentinel drones between active deployment and onboard charging.

Swarm Interceptor Defense And AI Navigation

The QDAS system additionally incorporates a Sentinel LIDAR Pathfinding Loop, which provides real-time 3D terrain mapping to support AI-driven route optimization for the ground vehicle.

Quantum Cyber said its Integrated Swarm Interceptor Defense Architecture deploys 12 micro-drones, including anti-air interceptors and anti-ground loitering munitions, coordinated through autonomous threat classification and intercept assignment.

An Adaptive Hydrodynamic CTIS System is also included to optimize tire pressure during amphibious operations.

“The filing of the QDAS provisional patent marks a significant step in building the technology foundation of Quantum Cyber’s System-of-Systems platform,” said David Lazar, CEO of Quantum Cyber.

“We are building an autonomous defense platform where quantum computing is not a concept; it is the navigation backbone of an entire unmanned vehicle fleet operating in the most contested environments on earth.

Lazar added that the Pentagon’s proposed fiscal 2027 budget includes more than $55 billion for drone and autonomous warfare initiatives, while the counter-UAS market is projected to expand at a 27.2% compound annual growth rate through 2030.

QUCY Price Action: Quantum Cyber shares were up 23.98% at $4.07 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, QUCY has gained about 791.4% versus a 4.4% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 271% year-to-date compared to the index’s 8.1% gain.

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