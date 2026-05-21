Infleqtion Stock Jumps After Proposed $100M CHIPS Funding Deal

Infleqtion stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling INFQ momentum?

Proposed CHIPS Funding And Quantum Expansion

The company said the proposed funding is contingent on the achievement of certain development milestones and is intended to support the advancement of U.S.-based quantum computing technologies focused on economic competitiveness and national security.

Infleqtion said the proposed investment would support development across quantum hardware, photonics and full-stack quantum system development, while also expanding domestic quantum engineering, workforce, hardware, software and infrastructure capabilities across its U.S. operations.

"This investment reflects the transformative potential of quantum innovation, and we’re honored to work with the Department of Commerce to accelerate U.S. leadership in quantum computing," CEO Matt Kinsella said.

The company also highlighted its ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA, which includes integration of NVIDIA AI models for quantum processor calibration and error-correction workflows on Infleqtion's Sqale neutral-atom quantum computer.

Infleqtion said the LOI contemplates part of the award being funded upfront, with the remainder tied to milestone-based project costs and technical progress. The proposal also includes issuance of Infleqtion common stock to the Department of Commerce valued at $100 million at a 15% discount to market price based on the execution date of the LOI or definitive agreement, whichever is lower.

Infleqtion Stock Gains

INFQ Price Action: At the time of publication, Infleqtion shares are trading 21.38% higher at $13.57, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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