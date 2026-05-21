What's Going On With Amesite Stock Thursday?

Correction After Massive Surge

According to market data, Amesite stock surged more than 200% from a low of 79 cents on Monday to a peak of $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock is pulling back on Thursday as short-term traders secure profits from the rapid price spike.

Unpacking The Enterprise Catalyst

The massive momentum began when the developer of the AI-native NurseMagic documentation platform announced its largest enterprise contract to date. The agreement covers an estimated 2,700-patient census.

The unnamed client will deploy the software across its workforce to integrate electronic medical record (EMR) and electronic visit verification (EVV) systems. The platform aims to eliminate up to 16 hours of weekly administrative workloads per caregiver.

Leadership On Architecture Strength

Commenting on the milestone validation, Amesite CEO Ann Marie Sastry stated that the “2,700-census deployment validates the strength of our architecture.”

Financial Improvements and Market Outlook

Alongside the commercial win, Amesite reported a narrower third-quarter loss of 15 cents per share, improving from a 16-cent loss in the prior year’s period.

Revenue climbed sharply to $83,332 against $30,690 last year. Amesite aims to capture market share within the $1.5 trillion non-acute care vertical, supported by a marketing funnel pulling in roughly 4,200 web visits daily.

Technical Analysis

AMST is still in a strong near-term uptrend versus its shorter moving averages, trading 77.4% above the 20-day SMA ($1.08), 29.6% above the 50-day SMA ($1.48), and 12.9% above the 100-day SMA ($1.70).

The bigger-picture trend is less clean, with shares still 16.5% below the 200-day SMA ($2.30), which often acts like overhead supply when rallies approach it.

RSI is the main momentum tell right now: at 71.38, it’s in overbought territory.

AMST Stock Price Activity: Amesite shares were down 0.99% at $2.000 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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