U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) fell sharply in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Intuit posted upbeat financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Intuit guided for fiscal fourth-quarter revenue growth of approximately 11% to 12%. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.56 to $3.62 per share versus estimates of $3.20 per share.

Intuit also announced plans to reduce its workforce by 17% to simplify its organizational structure.

Intuit shares dipped 12.7% to $335.36 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock