Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Intuit
May 21, 2026 8:02 AM 1 min read

Intuit, Osisko Development, Borr Drilling And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) fell sharply in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Intuit posted upbeat financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Intuit guided for fiscal fourth-quarter revenue growth of approximately 11% to 12%. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.56 to $3.62 per share versus estimates of $3.20 per share.

Intuit also announced plans to reduce its workforce by 17% to simplify its organizational structure.

Intuit shares dipped 12.7% to $335.36 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved