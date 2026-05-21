What's Going On With Intel Stock Thursday?

The decline comes as broader market sentiment turned cautious, with Nasdaq futures down 0.61% and S&P 500 futures lower by 0.40%.

The early weakness reflects a broader "reset" tone across markets. After a sharp multi-month advance, stocks trading near recent highs can face accelerated selling pressure as investors reduce exposure during risk-off sessions.

Intel Technical Analysis

Even with the premarket pullback, Intel is still extended above its trend gauges: it's trading 9.8% above the 20-day SMA ($104.61) and 148.7% above the 200-day SMA ($46.18), which keeps the longer-term trend pointed up but raises the bar for fresh upside follow-through.

Momentum is the near-term question mark: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which typically means upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can quickly reclaim that baseline.

The bigger-picture structure remains constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross (50-day SMA over the 200-day SMA) that occurred in August 2025—often a sign that pullbacks can turn into buy-the-dip tests rather than full trend breaks.

Key Resistance: $133.00 — a round-number area that lines up with the stock's 52-week high zone ($132.75), where rebounds can stall

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY)

: 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $14.40 Billion (Up from $12.86 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $77.65. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises forecast to $130.00) (May 18)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $130.00) (May 18) Benchmark : Buy (Raises forecast to $140.00) (May 18)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $140.00) (May 18) Mizuho: Neutral (Raises forecast to $124.00) (May 12)

Intel Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because INTC carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were down 3.94% at $114.27 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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