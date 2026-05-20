Applied Digital Stock Jumps After The Bell: Here's Why

Applied Digital stock is among today’s top performers. Why is APLD stock surging?

Applied Digital Surpasses 1 GW Of Contracted Capacity

Applied Digital announced it entered into a long-term lease agreement with the same undisclosed hyperscaler that previously signed a deal at the company’s Delta Forge 1.

The agreement marks Applied Digital’s fourth AI factory campus, Polaris Forge 3. The new campus will be located in a Northern state and deliver 300 MW of critical IT load for large-scale AI training and inference workloads.

“Polaris Forge 3 is a direct extension of what we’ve proven works: a disciplined, repeatable AI Factory model that delivers large-scale capacity to the world’s most demanding compute customers,” said Wes Cummins, chairman and CEO of Applied Digital.

“This second 300 MW lease with the same U.S.-based high investment-grade hyperscaler we partnered with at Delta Forge 1 reflects the confidence we’ve built through disciplined execution and our ability to consistently advance large-scale AI infrastructure projects.”

The deal involves 15-year take-or-pay leases valued at approximately $7.5 billion in base contracted revenue, which could expand to $18.2 billion if all options are exercised. Applied Digital said the deal brings its total contracted lease revenue up to $31 billion.

APLD Shares Pop After The Close

APLD Price Action: Applied Digital shares were up 6.28% in after-hours, trading at $42 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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