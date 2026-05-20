Starbucks Shares Hold Steady As Investors Continue To Digest $400 Million Restructuring Hit

Starbucks stock is trading at elevated levels. Where are SBUX shares going?

What Is Starbucks’ Turnaround Plan?

A recently filed Form 8-K dated May 13 expands Starbucks' "Back to Starbucks" turnaround plan, including the elimination of 300 U.S. corporate roles across marketing, human resources, and supply chain, plus regional office closures in Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas.

The company expects about $400 million in restructuring charges, including roughly $120 million for employee separation benefits.

Despite these reductions, the company is pivoting toward a new Nashville operations hub, where state officials are currently debating a $30 million incentive package to support the expansion.

While immediate costs remain substantial, the market's neutral reaction suggests investors are weighing these short-term charges against the potential for long-term operational efficiency under current leadership.

Starbucks Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

Starbucks is still in a clean longer-term uptrend, trading above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that formed in January. That stacked alignment typically signals buyers have been stepping in on pullbacks, especially since the March swing low, even as price cooled after the May swing high and May 52-week high.

Momentum is the key near-term question: MACD is below its signal line with a negative histogram, which points to upside pressure fading versus the prior upswing. In plain terms, when MACD sits below its signal line, it often means the trend can keep rising, but it may need consolidation or a fresh catalyst to re-accelerate.

Key Support: $85.50 — a prior buyer-defense zone that lines up with the broader 52-week low area, making it a key "line in the sand" if the trend weakens

Starbucks Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Starbucks, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Starbucks’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-led profile with weak value and growth scores, meaning the chart is doing more work than fundamentals in the near term. For longer-term investors, that puts extra weight on execution around the restructuring plan and whether upcoming results can justify the premium multiple.

SBUX Stock Price Movement On Wednesday

SBUX Stock Price Activity: Starbucks shares were up 0.13% at $106.52 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $108.88, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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