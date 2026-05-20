Reddit Stock Is Under Pressure Today: What's Going On?

Reddit stock is taking a hit today. Why are RDDT shares down?

Reddit And The Market's Favorite Trade: Sell The Bounce

With the broader market in risk-on mode, Reddit's drop looks stock-specific, tied to execution. Sellers leaned into nearby resistance zones, and the chart is still working through a longer-term downtrend that tends to turn rebounds into liquidity events. That "sell the bounce" behavior is especially loud when a stock underperforms on a day when investors are broadly buying.

The backdrop was supportive: strong breadth with 8 sectors advancing and an advance/decline ratio at 2.7. Consumer Discretionary (XLY) was up 2.40% and Technology (XLK) was up 1.74%. Yet Reddit moved against the tape anyway, a pretty clean tell that the market's debate here is less about the day's mood and more about the stock's setup.

The Chart'S Line In The Sand Keeps Moving Lower

Momentum isn't screaming either way. RSI sits at 49.54 is suggesting the stock is more prone to chop than to a clean, one-directional move. That neutrality matters because it implies there's room for price to travel without triggering the kind of "too far, too fast" reflex that forces traders to cover.

The crossover picture explains the whiplash. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, a near-term bullish tilt, but the death cross from March still hangs over the longer-term structure. That mix often produces sharp rallies that run into supply, followed by pullbacks as the bigger trend reasserts itself.

Resistance is tight and obvious: $168.50 is the nearby ceiling, lining up with a prior pivot area and sitting close to the 100-day SMA of $167.81, a zone where rebounds can stall. On the downside, $143 is the first support traders will care about. It’s just under current levels and a spot where buyers previously showed up. If that floor cracks, the "range-bound" narrative can turn into something more directional in a hurry.

Reddit's New App‑Advertising Tools

Reddit said app advertisers have sharply expanded their presence on the platform, with installs up 129% over the past year and third‑party research showing Reddit‑sourced users tend to be more engaged and higher value.

To build on that trend, the company rolled out several new features, including Max campaigns for app ads, App Event Optimization moving to general availability and early beta testing for Dual Attribution, a new measurement system designed to give marketers a clearer view of Reddit's role in the user journey. These tools aim to automate campaign management, improve CPA performance and provide more transparent reporting.

RDDT Shares Are Dipping

RDDT Price Action: Reddit shares were down 6.10% at $145.44 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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