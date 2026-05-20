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May 20, 2026 3:07 PM 3 min read

Nike Stock Soars As Energy Prices And Bond Yields Drop

Retreating Yields And Cheaper Oil Boost Discretionary Stocks

The tone across markets shifted after a sharp slide in crude prices and a modest cooldown in long‑term yields/ WTI crude dropped 5.1% to $98.83 a barrel and Brent fell 5.3% to $105.39 as hopes for U.S.‑Iran de‑escalation resurfaced.

Bond markets also eased slightly. The 10‑year Treasury yield slipped to 4.59% and the 30‑year pulled back to 5.12% after touching multi‑year highs. When yields cool, borrowing costs ease and equities face less competition from high‑yielding government debt.

Investors Position For A More Stable Rate Environment

Flows into long‑duration Treasuries reflect a cautious but improving tone. Etf.com data provided by the user shows the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF brought in $652.41 million on May 19 and roughly $1.7 billion over the past month. Those inflows arrived even as the 30‑year yield climbed to 5.18%, its highest level since 2007.

Broader Market Rebound Lifts Spending‑Sensitive Stocks

U.S. equities snapped a three‑day losing streak as energy prices retreated and long‑end yields eased. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% by midday, reflecting broad‑based strength. The user‑provided data notes that inflation readings have been running hot, with consumer inflation rising to 3.8% and producer prices jumping to 6.05%.

Nike’s Chart Says "Stabilizing," Not "All Clear"

Technically, Nike is still climbing uphill with a backpack full of moving averages. Shares are about 6.2% below the 50-day SMA at $47.02 and remain far beneath the 200-day SMA at $62.07, with the death cross from November 2025 still looming over the longer-term setup. The stock is only about 1% above its 20-day SMA at $43.65, which frames this move as early stabilization rather than a confirmed trend reversal.

Key levels are clean and, for traders, unforgiving:

  • Key Resistance: $47.00 — a round-number zone that lines up closely with the 50-day SMA area where rebounds can stall
  • Key Support: $42.00 — a nearby floor near the 52-week low area at $41.35, where buyers have shown up recently

NKE Shares Are Climbing

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were up 4.08% at $44.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: slvn_an/Shutterstock

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