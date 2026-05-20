Nike Stock Soars As Energy Prices And Bond Yields Drop

Nike shares are climbing with conviction. What’s behind NKE gains?

Retreating Yields And Cheaper Oil Boost Discretionary Stocks

The tone across markets shifted after a sharp slide in crude prices and a modest cooldown in long‑term yields/ WTI crude dropped 5.1% to $98.83 a barrel and Brent fell 5.3% to $105.39 as hopes for U.S.‑Iran de‑escalation resurfaced.

Bond markets also eased slightly. The 10‑year Treasury yield slipped to 4.59% and the 30‑year pulled back to 5.12% after touching multi‑year highs. When yields cool, borrowing costs ease and equities face less competition from high‑yielding government debt.

Investors Position For A More Stable Rate Environment

Flows into long‑duration Treasuries reflect a cautious but improving tone. Etf.com data provided by the user shows the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF brought in $652.41 million on May 19 and roughly $1.7 billion over the past month. Those inflows arrived even as the 30‑year yield climbed to 5.18%, its highest level since 2007.

Broader Market Rebound Lifts Spending‑Sensitive Stocks

U.S. equities snapped a three‑day losing streak as energy prices retreated and long‑end yields eased. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% by midday, reflecting broad‑based strength. The user‑provided data notes that inflation readings have been running hot, with consumer inflation rising to 3.8% and producer prices jumping to 6.05%.

Nike’s Chart Says "Stabilizing," Not "All Clear"

Technically, Nike is still climbing uphill with a backpack full of moving averages. Shares are about 6.2% below the 50-day SMA at $47.02 and remain far beneath the 200-day SMA at $62.07, with the death cross from November 2025 still looming over the longer-term setup. The stock is only about 1% above its 20-day SMA at $43.65, which frames this move as early stabilization rather than a confirmed trend reversal.

Key levels are clean and, for traders, unforgiving:

Key Resistance : $47.00 — a round-number zone that lines up closely with the 50-day SMA area where rebounds can stall

: $47.00 — a round-number zone that lines up closely with the 50-day SMA area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $42.00 — a nearby floor near the 52-week low area at $41.35, where buyers have shown up recently

NKE Shares Are Climbing

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were up 4.08% at $44.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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