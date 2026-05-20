Why Is Meiwu Stock Surging Wednesday?

The Nasdaq is up 1.24% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.83%.

• What should traders watch with WNW?

Private Placement Fuels Capital

AI Skincare Expansion Plans

The company intends to allocate most of the proceeds to launch an AI-powered skincare management platform. This initiative will fund software development, core infrastructure and commercialization strategies.

Management expects the digital hub to support customer interaction, digital engagement tools and personalized recommendations, while actively recruiting across its software engineering and product development teams.

WNW Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch

The bigger picture remains bearish: Meiwu Technology is down 97.18% over the past 12 months, and the moving-average structure is still pointing lower with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA.

Even after the bounce, the stock is trading 79.9% below its 50-day SMA ($24.61) and 96.3% below its 200-day SMA ($131.80), which shows how much overhead supply sits above current levels.

Momentum is the more interesting part right now: RSI is 26.76, which puts the stock in oversold territory.

In the near term, the stock is 37.4% above its 20-day SMA ($3.60) but still 12.1% below its 20-day EMA ($5.64), a mix that often signals choppy, mean-reversion trading rather than a clean trend.

Key Resistance : $5.64

: $5.64 Key Support: $3.60

WNW Stock Price Activity on Wednesday

WNW Stock Price Activity: Meiwu Technology Co shares were up 2.53% at $4.87 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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