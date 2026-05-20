Why Carnival Stock Is Cruising Higher On Wednesday?

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stock is surging during Wednesday’s trading session, handed a major tailwind by a sharp decline in global oil prices.

The Nasdaq is up 1.16% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.74%.

• Carnival stock is surging to new heights today. Why is CCL stock up today?

Oil Prices Plunge Below $100

Midday trading on Wednesday saw a significant sell-off in energy markets, with WTI crude oil futures dropping more than 5% to break below the $100 per barrel threshold, according to Trading Economics. This slide offers immediate relief to fuel-sensitive cruise lines such as Carnival, as lower crude costs directly translate to reduced operational expenses and fatter margins.

Trump Signals Final Stages Of Iran Talks

The catalyst behind the crude collapse stems from fresh geopolitical developments. According to a Reuters report on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran have reached their final phases, sparking optimism that Middle Eastern supply disruptions could soon ease. “We’re in the final stages of Iran. We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters.

Ceasefire Progress Tensions Remain High

While Vice President JD Vance noted that progress has been made, the geopolitical landscape remains tense. Six weeks after Trump paused Operation Epic Fury for a ceasefire, Trump warned of further action if talks collapse, stating, “Either have a deal or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty.” Meanwhile, Tehran's Revolutionary Guards counter-warned that any renewed aggression would spark a “regional war.”

Critical Levels To Watch for CCL Stock

Even after Wednesday's jump, Carnival is still trading 0.4% below its 20-day SMA ($25.94) and 0.9% below its 50-day SMA ($26.07), which keeps the near-term trend in repair mode rather than fully bullish.

The bigger issue is overhead supply: the stock remains about 9% below its 100-day SMA ($28.37) and 9.7% below its 200-day SMA ($28.61), levels that often act as resistance during rebounds.

For bulls, the key is turning this bounce into a series of higher lows while reclaiming the mid-to-upper $20s, where multiple moving averages cluster.

Key Resistance : $30.50

: $30.50 Key Support: $23.50

CCL Stock Price Activity: Carnival shares were up 9.46% at $26.18 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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