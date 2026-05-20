Why Amesite Stock Is Surging On Wednesday?

The primary catalyst was Amesite's announcement that it secured its largest enterprise customer to date for its AI-native NurseMagic documentation platform. The contract covers an approximately 2,700-patient census, with the unnamed client deploying the system across its workforce to streamline clinical workflows and integrate electronic medical record (EMR) and electronic visit verification (EVV) systems.

The company said the rollout is designed to reduce administrative workloads that can consume up to 16 hours per caregiver each week.

CEO Ann Marie Sastry said the 2,700-census deployment validates the strength of our architecture.

Separately, Amesite reported third-quarter results showing a narrower loss of 15 cents per share, compared with a 16-cent loss a year earlier. Revenue rose to $83,332 from $30,690 in the same period last year.

Targeting a Massive Healthcare Vertical

Amesite aims to disrupt the $1.5 trillion non-acute care segment with NurseMagic, which automates documentation workflows for caregivers. Driven by this market push, the company’s digital marketing funnel now generates roughly 4,200 website visits per day, accelerating inbound interest from providers looking for AI-first solutions.

AMST Price Action: Amesite shares were up 10.92% at $1.91 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, AMST has gained about 9.7% versus a 4.3% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 2% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.8% gain.

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