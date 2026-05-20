GeoVax Stock Higher As Company Highlights MVA Platform For Ebola Threats

• Geovax Labs stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are GOVX shares rallying?

Ebola Outbreak Highlights Vaccine Demand

GeoVax highlighted the World Health Organization's emergency declaration tied to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak, noting that no broadly approved vaccine currently exists for the strain.

It also emphasized the potential of MVA-based vaccine technologies to address emerging hemorrhagic fever threats, including Ebola and Marburg viruses.

GeoVax cited prior preclinical data from its MVA-based hemorrhagic fever vaccine programs. The data included single-dose protection against Zaire Ebola and survival benefits in Sudan Ebola and Marburg studies.

MVA Platform Supports Pipeline Expansion

The company said the outbreak reinforces the strategic relevance of its MVA platform for developing rapid-response vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.

CEO David A. Dodd said the outbreaks demonstrate that "preparedness against one viral strain does not necessarily ensure preparedness against the next."

The company plans to begin Phase 3 testing of its GEO-MVA mpox and smallpox vaccine candidate in the fourth quarter of 2026.

GeoVax Announces $3M Private Placement

GeoVax recently announced a $3 million private placement involving about 2.03 million shares. The deal also includes warrants for an additional 4.05 million shares at a $1.48 exercise price.

The company said proceeds will support working capital and general corporate purposes. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is serving as the sole placement agent for the transaction, which is expected to close on or about May 19.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For GOVX

The stock is down 91% over the past 12 months and remains far below its 200-day average.

Near term, the stock is trading above its 20-day and 50-day SMAs of $1.38 and $1.40, respectively. While that can attract momentum traders, fading volume could trigger sharp pullbacks.

The MACD is above its signal line, and the histogram is positive, which typically indicates downside pressure is easing relative to the prior downswing.

Key Resistance : $2.13 — Right around the 100-day SMA, a common "make-or-break" area for trend attempts

: $2.13 — Right around the 100-day SMA, a common "make-or-break" area for trend attempts Key Support: $1.48 — Aligns with the financing warrant exercise price, a level traders often treat as a reference point

What Is GeoVax Labs and Its Business Model?

GeoVax Labs is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer using its proprietary platforms.

The company's pipeline includes GEO-MVA for mpox and smallpox, the Gedeptin oncology program, and GEO-CM04S1. GEO-CM04S1 is a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in Phase 2 trials.

GOVX Stock Price Activity: Geovax shares were up 16.42% at $2.34 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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