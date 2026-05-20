SoFi Stock Edges Higher Wednesday: What's Driving The Action?

SoFi Technologies shares are advancing steadily. Why is SOFI stock advancing?

What’s Driving SoFi’s Recent Stock Movement?

The latest push-pull for SoFi shares is still tied to first-quarter results: record loan originations of $12.2 billion and revenue of $1.08 billion that beat a $1.05 billion Street view, but guidance that came in a touch light. Management guided adjusted net revenue to about $1.115 billion versus a $1.12 billion consensus view, with EPS guided to a range of 10 cents to 11 cents.

SoFi's guide is only about $5 million below the Street on revenue, which is why traders keep stress-testing whether this is a base or just a pause in the broader drawdown from the stock’s $32.73 52-week high.

Operational growth is the counterweight bulls point to: members rose 35% year over year to 14.7 million, and total products climbed 39% to 22.2 million. Traders watching whether the stock can probe for a floor near current levels are effectively betting those usage metrics can offset a tight guide.

Critical Technical Levels For SOFI Stock

Today's bounce is happening in a "risk-on" tape: the Russell 2000 is up 2.30%, the Nasdaq-100 is up 1.40%, and Financials are up 0.89%, with 7 sectors advancing versus 4 declining (advance/decline ratio: 1.8). In that context, SoFi is moving with the broader market, but it's still trying to prove it can build a base after April's swing low and swing high defined the most recent turning points.

Momentum is also leaning defensive using MACD as the primary read: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is fading unless buyers can reclaim that baseline. In plain English, MACD compares shorter-term momentum to a slower "signal" trend, and being below that signal line often means bounces are more likely to stall than extend.

Key Support: $15.00 — a nearby pivot area that sits just above the current price and is being watched as the next "hold or fail" level

What Is SoFi Technologies And Its Business Model?

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. It started with student loan refinancing, but it has expanded into personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investing, banking services and financial planning, built to be a one-stop shop inside a mobile app and website.

That mix is why guidance can matter as much as headline growth: the market tends to price SoFi on forward expectations for loan growth, funding costs, and cross-sell across products. Through its 2020 acquisition of Galileo, it also provides payment and account services that support debit cards and digital banking for other fintechs, adding a platform angle alongside the consumer business.

SoFi Technologies Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 11.41) — The trend is still lagging, which fits with price sitting below key moving averages.

: Weak (Score: 11.41) — The trend is still lagging, which fits with price sitting below key moving averages. Growth: Strong (Score: 98.18) — The model is flagging strong growth traits, which can keep the stock sensitive to guidance and execution.

The Verdict: SoFi Technologies’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile paired with weak momentum. That combination often leads to sharp swings around guidance and key chart levels, since fundamentals may be improving while the trend still needs time to repair.

Current Price Action For SOFI Stock

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were up 2.43% at $15.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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