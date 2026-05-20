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Snowflake sign and logo on signpost at the entrance to company headquarters.
May 20, 2026 12:44 PM 2 min read

Why Snowflake Stock Is Falling On Wednesday?

• Snowflake stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s weighing on SNOW shares?

Pre-Earnings Volatility Hits

Traders are bracing for heightened volatility ahead of Snowflake’s first quarter of fiscal 2027 earnings report, scheduled for release on May 27.

The stock surged 12.46% from $150.76 last Thursday to $169.55 on Tuesday, prompting some near-term profit-taking.

Wall Street Estimates

Analysts estimate Snowflake will post earnings per share of 14 cents on quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion. Notably, the company carries strong fundamental momentum into the print, having beaten consensus EPS estimates for seven consecutive quarters.

Analyst Reiterates $325 Price Target

Despite the Wednesday dip, Wall Street sentiment remains highly optimistic. On Tuesday, Citizens analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated Snowflake with a Market Outperform rating and maintained a $325 price target, signaling significant long-term upside.

Critical Support and Resistance Levels for SNOW

Snowflake is still in a longer-term downtrend, trading 18.8% below its 200-day SMA ($203.31) and 5.1% below its 100-day SMA ($173.87), even after a recent bounce.

At the same time, it's 10.8% above its 20-day SMA ($148.87) and 7.4% above its 50-day SMA ($153.59), which frames the current action as a rebound inside a bigger bearish structure.

The moving-average backdrop remains heavy: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is below the 200-day SMA — the death cross that formed in February.

  • Key Resistance: $184.50 — Nearby ceiling that lines up with the 200-day EMA area ($184.79), where rebounds can stall
  • Key Support: $145 — Nearby floor near the 20-day SMA zone ($148.87) where dip-buyers have recently shown up

SNOW Price Action: Snowflake shares were down 3.15% at $164.21 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, Snowflake has gained about 9.15% versus a 4.5% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 25% year-to-date compared to the index’s 8% gain.

Photo: Michael Vi / Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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