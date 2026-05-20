Rivian Shares Rise As R2 Excitement Builds: What Investors Need To Know

Rivian Automotive stock is gaining positive traction. Why is RIVN stock trading higher?

What Is Driving Rivian’s R2 Customization Launch?

Rivian has opened R2 customization for reservation holders, letting buyers select paint and options, with paint upgrades priced from $1,000 to $2,000 and Esker Silver listed as free. The R2 Premium is listed starting at $57,990, with customer deliveries expected in the coming weeks.

Rivian is positioning the $57,990 R2 as a value-forward alternative to Tesla's Model Y Performance at $58,880, which keeps cross-shop dynamics front and center in the compact electric SUV lane. The R2 also comes standard with Autonomy+ driver assistance and a tow package, adding feature leverage.

Rivian's R2 story is also getting a visibility boost after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he reserved one and highlighted the "Made in Illinois" production ramp at the Normal plant in a Tuesday post.

Rivian Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

Even with Wednesday's bounce, Rivian is still in a longer-term repair phase: the stock is trading 12.4% below its 20-day SMA ($15.02), 14.6% below its 50-day SMA ($15.42), and 14.2% below its 200-day SMA ($15.34). That "moving-average overhead" often acts like supply, meaning rallies can fade unless price can reclaim those trend lines.

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing. In plain English, MACD compares faster vs. slower trend signals—when it's below the signal line, buyers typically need a stronger push to regain control.

The trend backdrop is mixed, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA (bearish) even as the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA (a golden-cross regime that began in September 2025). Key turning points to keep in mind: a recent swing high formed in April, followed by a swing low in May, which frames the current rebound attempt as a counter-move inside a choppier range.

Key Resistance : $14.00 — a nearby round-number ceiling with moving averages overhead where rebounds can stall

: $14.00 — a nearby round-number ceiling with moving averages overhead where rebounds can stall Key Support: $12.50 — a nearby floor area that sits not far above the 52-week low at $11.57

What Is Rivian Automotive’s Business Model?

Rivian is a battery electric vehicle automaker that sells its vehicles in the US and Canada, with a lineup that includes a luxury truck, a full-size SUV, and a delivery van. It also develops electronic control units and related software for autos in a joint venture with Volkswagen, giving it a second lane beyond just selling vehicles.

The R2 matters because it's designed to broaden Rivian's addressable market with a lower price point than the current R1 lineup, and early demand and delivery data can shift sentiment quickly. Rivian delivered over 42,000 vehicles in 2025, and it's also building autonomous driving software intended for its own vehicles and for robotaxis on the Uber ride-hailing network.

RIVN Stock Price Movement On Wednesday

RIVN Stock Price Activity: Rivian Automotive shares were up 5.04% at $13.56 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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