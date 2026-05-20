Why Is Oklo Stock Surging On Wednesday?

Investors Buy The Post-Earnings Dip

The nuclear energy player’s stock tumbled 30.64% from $78.13 on May 11 to $54.19 on Tuesday.

The slide accelerated after Oklo reported a first-quarter net loss of $33.07 million and an operational loss of $51.25 million on Tuesday after the closing bell.

Despite a net loss of 19 cents per share—which beat analyst estimates of a 20-cent loss—shares initially dipped. However, day traders are capitalizing on the Wednesday discount, driven by Oklo’s robust liquidity. The company exited the first quarter with $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents alongside $900 million in marketable securities.

Analysts Maintain Bullish Outlooks On Nuclear Pure-Play

On May 13, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reiterated an outperform rating on Oklo and maintained a $110 price forecast.

Similarly, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Derek Soderberg reiterated an Overweight rating and maintained a $122 price forecast. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishman initiated coverage on Oklo with a peer-perform rating.

Looking Ahead To 2028 Deployment

Management confirmed it broke ground on its first Aurora powerhouse in September.

Oklo noted that it “continues to target the deployment of its first powerhouse in 2028,” reassuring investors that its current capital will comfortably fund operations, powerhouse construction, and its fuel-recycling business.

Oklo Stock Short Interest Report

Short interest in Oklo increased during the last reporting period, rising from 28.61 million to 28.74 million. This put 18.93% of the company’s publicly available shares short.

Based on the recent average daily trading volume of 18.98 million shares, it would take 1.51 days for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 7.48% at $60.06 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, OKLO has declined about 11.7% while the S&P 500 rose 4.1%, and is down roughly 22% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.6% gain.

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