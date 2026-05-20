Why Cipher Mining Stock Is Surging On Wednesday?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares are compounding gains on Wednesday, driven by Wall Street's growing enthusiasm for the company's high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence infrastructure strategy.

Morgan Stanley Leads Bullish Price Forecast Revisions

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd fueled Wednesday's momentum by maintaining an overweight rating on Cipher Mining and raising the price forecast from $40.5 to $42.5.

This follows a wave of positive analyst actions. On Friday, Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a buy rating and lifted his target from $22 to $25.

Additionally, Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen initiated coverage last Thursday with a buy rating and a $32 price forecast.

AI Data Center Pivot Captures Wall Street Interest

In its May 5 earnings update, CEO Tyler Page stated, "We built on the strong momentum from last year by signing our third AI data center campus lease with an investment-grade Hyperscale tenant in the first quarter."

Cipher currently boasts 907 MW of operating and contracted capacity alongside a ~3.3 GW grid-connected pipeline. Notably, the company holds 700 MW of contracted HPC capacity, representing over $11.4 billion in contracted revenue.

Fueling the Fire: Short Interest Risks Tightening

Compounding the upward price action is a notable rise in short interest. During the last reporting period, short interest ticked up from 55.71 million to 55.95 million shares, tying up 16.69% of the company's float.

Based on an average daily volume of 23.45 million shares, short sellers would need 2.39 days to cover their positions, exposing the stock to potential short-squeeze dynamics as it moves higher.

Operational Milestones Offset Q1 Earnings Miss

The analyst optimism helps overshadow a weaker first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings report, where revenue of $34.84 million missed the consensus of $36.01 million.

Page noted that construction remains on track, stating, "Looking forward, we will continue to build on this momentum and establish ourselves as the leading HPC development platform."

CIFR Price Action: Cipher Digital shares were up 5.80% at $19.89 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the past month, CIFR has gained about 4.0% versus a 4.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 32% year-to-date compared to the index's 7.8% gain.

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