What's Going On With POET Stock On Wednesday?

The capital raise involved issuing 19.05 million new common units and an equal number of warrants to a single institutional investor at $21 per unit.

Short Seller Alleges Dead Partnerships

Compounding the volatility, short-seller firm Night Market Research disclosed a bearish position against the semiconductor company on Friday. In its published note, the firm alleged that POET has systematically overstated its partnerships and misled investors about its commercialization timeline.

Discrepancies In Corporate Disclosures

The short-seller report also brought to light contradictions regarding other prominent alliances. While POET touted a partnership with LITEON in its latest earnings release, the note claims LITEON's President stated, "LITEON doesn't cooperate with [POET]" and "there isn't actual business between us."

Poet Technologies did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Weak Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

The ongoing drop continues a wave of high volatility originally set off by the weak first quarter of 2026 financial results reported on Thursday.

POET posted a wider-than-expected GAAP loss of 8 cents per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents per share.

Despite the bottom-line miss, quarterly sales reached $503,389, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $300,000, according to Benzinga Pro.

POET Price Action: POET Technologies shares were up 7.15% at $14.00 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. In the premarket, the stock was down.

Over the past month, POET has gained about 90.6% versus a 3.5% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 109% year-to-date compared to the index's 7.0% gain.

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