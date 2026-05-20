• Quantum Cyber shares are powering higher. Why is QUCY stock surging?

Autonomous Amphibious Defense Platform

Quantum Cyber filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the SCOUT-AX6 GUARDIAN, a quantum-navigated amphibious autonomous ground vehicle designed for operations in GPS-denied environments.

The 6×6 electric platform carries payloads of up to 200 kilograms and reaches speeds of 80 km/h on land. The vehicle also reaches speeds of 6-8 km/h in water.

It uses a Quantum Sensing Navigation Core and Sentinel UAV for GPS-independent navigation accuracy below 10 meters RMS.

The platform also uses post-quantum encrypted communications based on NIST-standardized CRYSTALS-Kyber protocols. It incorporates aerial LIDAR terrain mapping capabilities.

The system also features a dual-sentinel navigation system designed to maintain uninterrupted operational coverage.

Alignment With U.S. Defense Priorities

Quantum Cyber positioned the SCOUT-AX6 GUARDIAN as aligned with U.S. defense priorities around autonomous warfare, GPS-resilient navigation, and post-quantum cybersecurity.

The company cited the U.S. Department of Defense's approximately $55B fiscal 2027 drone and autonomous warfare budget request, alongside growing concerns around GPS jamming and spoofing in active conflict zones.

Naval Mine Countermeasure System

Recently, Quantum Cyber filed a provisional patent for an Autonomous Distributed Naval Mine Countermeasure System designed to detect and neutralize underwater naval mines.

The filing follows confirmation from U.S. Central Command that Iran laid naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz during the 2026 Iran war.

“Iran mining the Strait of Hormuz is one of the most significant maritime security crises in decades, and the U.S. Navy has publicly acknowledged a capability gap in autonomous mine countermeasures in the theater,” said board member Peter O’Rourke.

“Our provisional patent filing establishes Quantum Cyber’s intellectual property position in precisely the technology the U.S. military needs right now.”

Broader Defense Expansion

The filings expand Quantum Cyber's portfolio of autonomous defense technologies.

The portfolio includes drone warfare systems, counter-drone platforms, portable command-and-control systems and quantum communications technology.

The company recently launched Quantum Drones Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on U.S. defense technology programs.

The subsidiary also focuses on autonomous defense systems and signed a drone technology agreement with BP United Inc.

QUCY Price Action: Quantum Cyber shares were up 35.31% at $3.41 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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