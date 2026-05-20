Nio Stock Falls Ahead Of Earnings This Week: What To Know Now

NIO stock is facing resistance. Why are NIO shares declining?

What To Watch: NIO’s April Deliveries And Regulatory Risks

With markets leaning risk-on, the underperformance suggests investors are treating the regulatory angle as a near-term headline risk, even with NIO's year-to-date deliveries up 71.0% to 112,821 and cumulative deliveries at 1,110,413 as of April 30. That same push-pull is why the stock can swing sharply when EV sentiment flips into a "risk-on pocket," even as the probe focuses on post-update range losses of about 125 miles.

NIO's near-term tape is also being shaped by how traders weigh the 22.8% YoY delivery gain against the 17.3% sequential drop, with the compliance narrative acting as the tiebreaker into earnings.

NIO Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, NIO is trying to hold a base after a rough 12 months (down 42.16%), but the near-term tape is still heavy: the stock is trading 8.1% below its 20-day SMA ($6.13) and 7.5% below its 50-day SMA ($6.08), which can act as "overhead traffic" on rebounds. It's also only 2.9% above the 100-day SMA ($5.47) and 3.2% below the 200-day SMA ($5.81), so the next few sessions matter for whether it can reclaim longer-term trend support.

MACD is the cleaner momentum read right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is cooling unless buyers can push the stock back above that baseline. In plain English, MACD compares shorter- and longer-term momentum, and being below the signal line often means rallies are losing steam.

The bigger-picture trend signal is still constructive because the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA (a golden cross that occurred in April). But with price having broken below support in February and a recent swing low in March, bulls generally want to see the stock stabilize above the 100-day area and start reclaiming the 50-day zone.

Key Support: $5.00 — a nearby round-number level where buyers previously stepped in, and a break would put more focus on the lower end of the 52-week range ($3.34)

NIO Earnings Preview

The countdown is on: NIO is set to report earnings on Thursday.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 24 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents YoY)

: Loss of 24 cents (Up from Loss of 41 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $3.55 Billion (Up from $1.66 Billion YoY)

NIO Stock Edges Lower Wednesday Morning

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were down 1.74% at $5.64 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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