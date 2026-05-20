Space Stocks Are Back In Orbit As SpaceX IPO Hype Builds

Space stocks are back in orbit. Investor appetite for the final frontier has surged in 2026, with space-focused ETFs and individual names ripping higher as broader interest in the sector builds alongside massive hype around the upcoming SpaceX IPO.

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Space ETFs

According to data from Bespoke Investment Group, the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) , which began trading in 2019, is up nearly 50% year-to-date. But the rally is not limited to the original space-stock ETF.

MARS has climbed more than 50% since it began trading in early March. NASA is up 42% since its April 1 launch, while ORBX, which started trading on April 15, has already gained 21%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The inflows are also notable. UFO now has nearly $900 million in assets under management, while NASA has quickly grown to $840 million. MARS remains smaller at $52.3 million, and ORBX recently crossed the $20 million mark.

Space Stocks

Bespoke highlighted 26 space stocks that have gained an average of 81.8% year-to-date.

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) is the group's biggest winner, surging 410% this year.

Several other names have more than doubled, including:

SpaceX IPO

The enthusiasm comes as SpaceX moves closer to a blockbuster public debut. Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company is aiming to list on the Nasdaq as early as June 12 under the ticker SPCX, with a public prospectus potentially coming as soon as this week, Reuters reported.

The reported timeline would put the investor roadshow around June 4, IPO pricing around June 11 and trading the following day, though the company has not publicly confirmed the deal and IPO plans can still change.

The listing is expected to be one of the largest in market history, with earlier reports suggesting SpaceX could seek to raise more than $25 billion at a valuation above $1 trillion.

The Takeaway

The move in space-focused stocks and ETFs suggests investors are not waiting for a SpaceX listing to bet on the space economy. For now, public-market traders are finding their moonshot in ETFs and smaller space stocks already on the launchpad.

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